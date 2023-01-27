Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 4,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 10,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN opened at $98.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $129.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 over the last three months. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

