CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $566,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,115,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 over the last quarter. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RCL opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

