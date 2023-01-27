CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.19 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein Stock Performance

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.