CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Celanese by 88.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,034 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Celanese by 29.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Celanese by 16.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $165.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.