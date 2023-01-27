CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,491 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

