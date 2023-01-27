CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Signature Bank by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Signature Bank by 66.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 924,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,729,000 after acquiring an additional 370,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,631,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,007,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,641,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $106.81 and a 1 year high of $355.51.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

