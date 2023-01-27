The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.87 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of IDEX worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,153,000 after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 68.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,924,000 after purchasing an additional 224,333 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 15.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172,140 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IDEX by 12.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

IDEX Stock Up 0.6 %

IEX opened at $234.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.15 and its 200 day moving average is $216.51. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

