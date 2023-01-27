Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WLY opened at $44.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.98. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

