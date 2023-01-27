Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WOLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.22.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

