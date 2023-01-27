Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Lessened by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.45%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

