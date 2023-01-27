Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $42,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,445.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $25.30 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.