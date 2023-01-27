Electroneum 24-Hour Volume Hits $199,147.19 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $51.47 million and $199,147.19 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012548 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,118,867 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

