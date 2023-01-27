Aion Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and $1.74 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00235373 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00102184 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00056392 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00036460 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000397 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

