PotCoin Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 74.2% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $832,201.25 and $387.95 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00381962 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00029229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016771 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000831 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017172 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.