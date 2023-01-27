Maker (MKR) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $654.13 or 0.02849711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $639.50 million and $25.17 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maker has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 89.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00400075 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.03 or 0.28082310 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00591859 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.