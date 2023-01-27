Celer Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.76 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $120.93 million and $10.76 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 89.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00400075 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.03 or 0.28082310 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00591859 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics."

