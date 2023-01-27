Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BPOP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Popular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $65.69 on Thursday. Popular has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after purchasing an additional 262,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 869,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,849,000 after purchasing an additional 87,038 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 817,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,943,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

See Also

