Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.24.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of ABT stock opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $105.82.
Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.
Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories
In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
