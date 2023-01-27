Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Alerus Financial stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $399.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $55.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 229.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

