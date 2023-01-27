Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Global Equities Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $160.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.46. The stock has a market cap of $506.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

