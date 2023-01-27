Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Colliers International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $103.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.44. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 1.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Colliers International Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,166,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,895,000 after acquiring an additional 286,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $23,807,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.1% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 172,150 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 119,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

