Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BPOP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.80.
Popular Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Popular has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68.
Popular Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Popular Company Profile
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Popular (BPOP)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.