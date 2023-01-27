Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BPOP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Popular has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.