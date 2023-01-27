Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,787 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,804,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

