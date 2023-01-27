Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Stephens

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CATY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $790,170. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading

