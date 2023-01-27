The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after buying an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after buying an additional 605,112 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,404,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after buying an additional 2,274,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

