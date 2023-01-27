Raymond James Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $123.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.24.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $111.07 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

