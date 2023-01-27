Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Wolfe Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wolfe Research from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.23.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 11.0 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $160.27 on Thursday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.46. The stock has a market cap of $506.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.