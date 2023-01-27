Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Newcrest Mining Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NCMGY opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Newcrest Mining

(Get Rating)

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

