Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Newcrest Mining Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NCMGY opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.
About Newcrest Mining
