Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.23.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $160.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $506.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.46.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.