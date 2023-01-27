CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.