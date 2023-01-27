CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 616 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 166,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $244.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $349.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.