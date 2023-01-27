CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,751 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 31.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,541,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $147,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 883.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,893,000 after acquiring an additional 80,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,259,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $146,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,738,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $122,747,000 after acquiring an additional 168,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

