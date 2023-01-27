CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

