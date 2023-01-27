Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

