CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.46 Million Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,412 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 617,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 566.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $6.24 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.74.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

