CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 29,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,870,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,568,590.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,870,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,568,590.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $135.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.72. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

