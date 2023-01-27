Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,496,000 after acquiring an additional 70,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,323 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,104,000 after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of ABMD opened at $381.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.98 and its 200-day moving average is $316.03. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.