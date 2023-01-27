CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 332,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.