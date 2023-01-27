CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $32.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,900.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,186 shares of company stock valued at $945,775 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

