CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 638,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 56,355 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.12 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

