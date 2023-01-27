Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $112.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

About Generac



Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

