Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3,669.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,154,000 after buying an additional 1,676,966 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $17,074,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,383,000 after purchasing an additional 448,827 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Rollins by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 856,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,705,000 after purchasing an additional 407,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $43.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $729.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.55 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.