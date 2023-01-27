Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $101.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.25. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

