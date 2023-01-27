Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Position Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 16.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 137.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 61,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after buying an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,783. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LECO opened at $160.71 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day moving average of $140.47.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

