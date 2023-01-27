CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,968,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,164,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,097,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $217.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.40.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also

