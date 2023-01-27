Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PID stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

