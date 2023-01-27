Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Position Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

NASDAQ STX opened at $69.01 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,257.13% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

