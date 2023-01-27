Creative Planning Sells 11,394 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20.

