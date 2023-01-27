Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $246.05 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $317.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.82.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

