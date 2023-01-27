Creative Planning Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 175.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,551,000 after buying an additional 2,148,227 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 82.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,104 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American International Group by 196.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,224 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $37,088,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.